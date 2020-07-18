Dakshina Kannada records 8 more Covid-19 fatalities

Dakshina Kannada district recorded eight Covid-19 fatalities on Friday. With this, the total deaths in the district have risen to 71.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, a 72-year-old woman from Mangaluru taluk suffering from hypertension, hypothyroid and liver disease and who was undergoing treatment at ICU of the hospital failed to respond to the treatment and died on July 16. A 56-year-old man suffering from diabetes, liver disease also died on July 16.

A 72-year-old man suffering from diabetes mellitus, filariasis, Ischemic Heart Disease, and cardiac arrest too succumbed to the virus. A 70-year-old man from Sirsi in Uttara Kannada suffering from BAR distress syndrome and diabetes died on Thursday.

A 69-year old man from Chennagiri in Davangere suffering from IHD, hypertension, Chronic nicotine dependence too failed to respond to the treatment and died on July 16 and was tested positive for Covid-19.

A 53-year old man from Sullia, who was brought dead to the hospital, too tested positive for Covid-19.

A 68-year-old man from Bhatkal in Uttar Kannada and who was suffering from diabetes mellitus, multi-organ dysfunction died in a hospital on Friday. A 65-year-old man suffering from

Pulmonary Edema, hypertension, and hypoxemic and hailing from Belthangady too succumbed to the virus on Friday.

Of the total deaths reported in the district, 12 are from outside the district-Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada (4), Sirsi in Uttara Kannada (1), Ramadurga in Belagavi (1), Sakleshpura in Hassan (1), Chikkamagaluru (2), Chennagiri (1), Kundapura (1), Madikeri (1). The first fatality in the district was reported on April 19. From July 1, the district has been recording Covid-19 fatalities daily.