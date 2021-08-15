Dakshina Kannada records highest Covid-19 cases in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada sees highest Covid cases in Karnataka

Out of 411 cases, 65 cases were reported across 10 Urban Primary Health Centres in Mangaluru City Corporation limits

  Aug 15 2021
Shops selling non essential commodities remained closed following weekend curfew in Mangaluru on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo/Irshad Mahammad

Coronavirus cases continued to increase in Dakshina Kannada with the district reporting 411 cases on Saturday. On Friday, the district had reported 390 cases and three deaths.

The district’s cases are highest in the state including Bengaluru Urban. According to the bulletin from the Family and Welfare Department, Bengaluru Urban had recorded 377 cases followed by Udupi with 169 cases.

Out of 411 cases, 65 cases were reported across 10 Urban Primary Health Centres in Mangaluru City Corporation limits.

On Saturday, the discharges stood at 371 while the total discharges in the district stood at 1,00,354. So far, the district has reported 1,05,533 cases. The district has 3,682 active cases with patients undergoing treatment. Seven more Covid-19 deaths were reported in the district on Sunday, thus taking toll to 1,497.

As many as 10,992 samples were tested in the district on Saturday. The positivity rate has increased to 3.73 per cent.

So far, the officials have booked a total of 84,663 cases for violation of covid guidelines, like wearing a mask in public places and collected a fine of Rs 1,03,01,970 since March 2020.

Weekend curfew

On account of the weekend curfew, shops selling essential commodities remained open till 2 pm. The shops selling non-essential commodities remained closed. A few of the city and service buses operated in Mangaluru city.

