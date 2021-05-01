Dakshina Kannada records whopping 1,205 Covid-19 cases

Dakshina Kannada (DK) district reported one Covid-19 fatality and a record 1,205 positive cases in the past 24 hours. The positive cases are the highest single-day spike in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic. The district had reported 1,175 cases on Thursday.

The Covid-19 death tally has increased to 757 in the district.

With this, the total positive cases reported in the district has increased to 45,019. With 380 discharges in the past 24 hours, the total discharges have risen to 37,866.

The district has 6,486 active cases with patients undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, other government and private hospitals, along with home isolation.

Machines for testing

District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that machines worth Rs 25 lakh will be installed at District Wenlock Hospital, to increase the testing of samples.

He was interacting with officials at a district-level meeting on Friday. The results of swab tests should be given without any delay. To ensure speedy results, three additional machines worth Rs 25 lakh will be installed within three days. This will help in conducting more tests of swabs.

Further, the minister said that the corona curfew should be implemented effectively to break the chain. Strict action should be initiated against those who violate the rules. The body of the Covid-19 victims will be shifted to the crematorium free of charge.

The last rites will be conducted by the government and funds had been released to Tahsildar. Many from cities are migrating to villages following the lockdown. There are chances that these migrants will spread Covid in their villages. The village-level task force should take all precautionary measures to check the spread of the virus.

All the primary contacts should be traced. They should be home quarantined. Mobile Swab testing vehicle should be taken to the primary contacts to collect the swabs, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO Dr Kumar, DHO Dr Kishore among others were present.