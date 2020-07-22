Dakshina Kannada reports 149 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Covid-19 fatalities continue to rise in Dakshina Kannada as it recorded five more cases on Tuesday.

The total deaths in the district now stand at 87.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, an 81-year-old man from Mangaluru, suffering from breathlessness and infected with Covid-19, who was admitted to a private hospital on July 17, died on July 20.

A 51-year-old man from Belthangady suffering from lung infection, high BP, diabetes and breathlessness was admitted to a private hospital for treatment on July 20 and died on the same day.

A 65-year-old man from Bhatkal, who was suffering from sepsis with septic shock and infected with the coronavirus, was admitted to a private hospital on July 12 and died on July 20.

A 63-year-old man from Byadagi in Haveri was admitted to a private hospital on June 27 with acute chronic kidney disease and cancer. He died of cardiac arrest on July 20. He also tested positive for Covid-19.

A 52-year-old woman from Mangaluru, who was admitted to a private hospital with rheumatic heart disease, hypertension and diabetes with Covid-19 infection on July 19, died on July 20.

The district saw a slight upward trend in Covid-19 cases with the recording of 149 fresh cases on Tuesday. The total Covid cases recorded in the district is 3,834.

On a positive note, 127 persons have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The total discharges in the district stood at 1,675.

Sindhu B Rupesh said among the positive cases reported, 23 are primary contacts of the infected persons, 67 persons with symptoms of ILI and 22 persons with symptoms of SARI too, have tested positive. One person with international travel history has also tested positive, while the contact tracing of 15 infected persons is underway.

Survey from July 23

The Deputy Commissioner said that an intensive vulnerable people identification survey will be taken up in those clusters that had recorded the highest positive cases in the district, from July 23.

The survey will be carried out under the direction of taluk medical officers by Asha and Anganwadi workers. The public should cooperate with Asha and Anganwadi workers when they visit the households for the survey.

The Deputy Commissioner clarified that the lockdown in the district will continue on Wednesday and will be lifted from July 23.