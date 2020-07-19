Dakshina Kannada reports 237 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths

A total of 237 Covid-19 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday, thus taking the district’s tally to 3,311.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, as many as 1,848 people were undergoing treatment at hospitals, Covid care centres and in home isolation in the district. On a positive note, 109 persons had recovered and were discharged from the hospital. The total discharges in the district stand at 1,387.

Of the reported Covid-19 cases, nine persons including a senior police officer from Puttur division, a doctor of a private hospital in Puttur too had tested positive.

Kadaba community health centre was sealed for two days. A Kadaba home guard too had tested positive. The Kadaba police station officer and staff were asked to remain quarantined at home.

Two staff members of the postal department too had tested positive. As a result, 13 post offices including Head post office at Pandeshwar, Hampankatte, Ashoknagara, Gandhi Nagara, Boloor, Kuloor, Konchadi, Kavoor, Bejai, Kodialbail and Falnir will be sealed and sanitised as a precautionary measure, stated officials.

As many as 15 persons in Ullal area too had tested positive.

4 Covid-19 fatalities

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that the district had recorded four more Covid-19 fatalities. The total deaths reported in the district stood at 75.

A 74-year-old woman from Puttur, suffering from diabetes mellitus, hypertension, heart disease and asthma failed to respond to the treatment and died on July 17. A 67-year-old man from Mangaluru suffering from stroke, pneumonia and undergoing treatment at ICU of the hospital died on Saturday.

A 49-year-old woman from Mangaluru suffering from cardiac arrest and chronic kidney disease too died on Saturday. A 61-year-old woman from Mangaluru suffering from COPD, hypertension and cardiac arrest succumbed to the virus on Saturday.