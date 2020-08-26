Dakshina Kannada reports 247 new Covid-19 cases

The Dakshina Kannada (DK) district recorded 247 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday in addition to three fatalities due to coronavirus.

The total cases in the district stand at 10,778 and 8,136 infected have already been discharged from hospitals and Covid Care Centres. DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that 85 among the new confirmed cases were the primary contacts of the already infected persons, while 72 with symptoms of ILI and 11 with symptoms of SARI had tested positive. The contact tracing of 78 persons is underway. One of the Covid-19-infected persons is an interstate traveller.

Among the fresh cases, 149 are asymptomatic. Mangaluru taluk has the highest chunk of the 171 fresh cases followed by Bantwal at 48, 10 from Belthangady, six from Puttur, four from Sullia and eight from other districts. A total of 218 persons have recovered and they've been discharged from hospitals, Covid Care Centres and home isolation.

Among the three fatalities, one each from Mangaluru, Bantwal and outside the district have been recorded. The total deaths in the district have risen to 319.

Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada:

Total confirmed cases: 10,778

Total discharges: 8,136

Total active cases: 2,323