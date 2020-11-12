Dakshina Kannada reports 53 new Covid-19 cases

Dakshina Kannada district recorded 53 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 31,118.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, a total of 104 patients, who had recovered, were discharged on Thursday.

The total number of discharges stands at 29,654 while the active cases in the district are 774. The drive against not wearing masks continued and so far, an amount of Rs 13,34,442 has been collected as fine from 12,273 people.