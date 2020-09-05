Dakshina Kannada’s Covid-19 tally crosses 14,000-mark

The surge in Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada continued with the district recording 428 fresh cases on Friday.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the contact tracing of 168 people was underway, while 197 people were suffering from the symptoms of ILI, 22 had symptoms of SARI, and 41 infected were the primary contacts of already infected people.

Mangaluru taluk continued to top the Covid-19 cases with the recording of 222 cases followed by 61 from Bantwal, 54 from Puttur, 45 from Sullia, 28 from Belthangady and 18 from other districts.

The Deputy Commissioner said that so far 1,03,065 samples had been collected for testing. The total positive cases in the district had increased to 14,223. The total discharges in the district stand at 10,928 cases with the district registering 222 discharges on Friday.

The Covid-19 fatalities have increased to 391 with Dakshina Kannada recording seven more fatalities. Among the fatalities, four were from Mangaluru, one from Puttur and two from other districts.