Dakshina Kannada Samithi urges govt to allow guest faculty service to continue

Rajya Sarkari Padavi Collegegala Athithi Upanyasakara Hitharakshana Samithi of Dakshina Kannada unit has urged the Karnataka government to continue the services of guest faculties of 2019-20 during the academic year 2020-21.

A memorandum was submitted to Higher Education minister through the Deputy Commissioner.

The Samithi members said that 14,183 guest faculties with MPhil, PhD, NET/SLET qualification were serving in colleges without minimum service benefits. The guest lecturers are denied of ESI, PF, maternity leave and other facilities.

The Collegiate Education department on January 19 had issued a circular to appoint 50 per cent of the guest faculties (out of 14,183) and continue their services till March 2021. This will be an injustice to those who have been serving as guest lecturers. The government circular will put nearly 8,000 guest faculties to hardships.

‘Share workload’

The Samithi members said instead of recruiting new guest faculties, the workload should be shared among the existing guest faculties. As per the New Education Policy and Covid-19 guidelines, the students in each classroom should be restricted to 40 to 50, to maintain quality in education.

The way government has regularised the services of lecturers of Job Orient Courses (JOC), the government should regularise the services of guest faculties, the Samithi urged.