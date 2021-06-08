Dakshina Kannada saw 408 new Covid cases on Monday

Three Covid-19 fatalities and 408 fresh cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

While the death tally has risen to 953, the total positive cases have increased to 80,475 in the district.

With 676 recoveries, the total recoveries in the district have jumped to 72,256. The district has 7,266 active cases, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said.

Recovery rate 91%

The DC said the district's recovery rate was 91% while the fatality rate was 1.19%.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The second wave witnessed 210 deaths from March onwards. As many as 120 containment zones have been declared across the district. There were 15 to 16 oxygen plants and the district is preparing for the third wave, he added.

Seven children were diagnosed with cases of the multisystem inflammatory disorder in the district. The diseases were managed with steroids, he added. Fifty patients diagnosed with black fungus are undergoing treatment in the hospitals in Mangaluru. So far five have died from black fungus in the district.