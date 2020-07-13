Dakshina Kannada sees 5 more Covid-19 deaths, toll at 46

Dakshina Kannada district recorded five more Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday, thus taking the death toll to 46.

In July alone (till July 12), Dakshina Kannada has recorded 31 deaths so far. According to DK Deputy Commissioner, a 72-year-old infected man suffering from diabetes and hypertension was undergoing treatment at ICU of the hospital died on Saturday late night.

Another 50-year-old man suffering from diabetes and was on ventilator too died on Saturday night. While a 58-year–old woman suffering from diabetes and cardiac-related issue and was undergoing treatment at ICU had died on July 10 and her swab was tested positive.

Another 68-year-old woman suffering from diabetes and hypertension and undergoing treatment at ICU too died on Sunday.

A 55-year-old woman suffering from the symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) too died on Sunday.

The first death in the district was recorded on April 19 when a woman from Kasaba from Bantwal who was tested positive succumbed to the virus.

The expert committee that conducted the death audit of 35 Covid-19 cases in DK district had declared that the death was due to late reporting to hospitals and severe comorbidities.

Majority of the fatalities in the district were suffering from co-morbid conditions like kidney failure, brain tumour, TB, pneumonia, liver damage, high BP, diabetes, among others.

The final rites of all the deceased were performed as per the government guidelines, sources told DH.