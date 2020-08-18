Dakshina Kannada sees dip in fresh Covid-19 case; death toll continues to rise

Dakshina Kannada sees dip in fresh Covid-19 cases

Dakshina Kannada on Monday saw a dip in Covid-19 cases with 144 fresh cases as against 229 cases on Sunday. However, the Covid-19 fatalities continued to rise in the district, with the authorities recording eight deaths. The total deaths in the district have reached 277.

According to officials, of the fresh cases, 67 are asymptomatic. Mangaluru taluk recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 cases at 88, followed by 19 from other districts, 18 in Bantwal, 10 in Belthangady, eight in Puttur and one in Sullia.

Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) contributed to a majority of fresh cases in the district. As many as 60 people suffering from ILI have been tested positive while 16 diagnosed with SARI have been confirmed with Covid-19 infection.

The source of infection of 47 infected is being traced in the district. Twenty-one infected were primary contacts of already infected persons.

Among the deaths, three were from Mangaluru, one each from Bantwal and Puttur and three from outside the district. All were suffering from various diseases along with Covid-19 infection.

A total of 70,657 samples have been tested in Dakshina Kannada district so far. The total cases in the district stood at 9,022.

On Monday, the number of discharges outnumbered fresh cases. A total of 209 infected persons have recovered and they have been discharged from hospitals, Covid care centres and home isolation.

