Dakshina Kannada sees record spike in fresh coronavirus cases

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 15 2020, 12:56 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 12:56 ist
With 16 cases reported till noon, Dakshina Kannada saw a record spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday. This is the highest number of cases reported since first case registered in the district on March 22 when Dubai-bound youth from Bhatkal was tested positive. 

Out of 179 passengers who landed at Mangalore International Airport on May 12, 15 passengers from DK have been tested positive on Friday. Another  positive is a 68-year-old woman who is suffering from SARI (Severe Accute Respiratpry Infection). 

A total of 16 COVID-19 survivors have been discharged from hospital after recovery. Five have succumbed to coronavirus. DK district has registered a total of 50 cases so far.

 

