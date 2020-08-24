Dakshina Kannada sees slight dip in fresh Covid-19 cases

There was a slight dip in Covid-19 cases recorded in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday. The district recorded 193 fresh cases as against 228 cases on Saturday.

According to DC Dr Rajendra K V, of the fresh cases, Mangaluru taluk recorded the highest of 130 cases followed by 21 in Bantwal, 19 in Sullia, nine from other districts, eight from Belthangady and six from Puttur. Patients with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) accounted for 105 of the fresh cases while eight persons were suffering from SARI. The contact tracing of 34 infected are underway. A total of 45 infected are the primary contacts of already infected persons. While one has interstate travel history.

The DC said that the district has recorded five more Covid-19 fatalities, thus taking the tally to 310.

Total cases- 10,330

Total discharges- 7,677

Total active cases- 2,343