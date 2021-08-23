Dakshina Kannada: Shortage of vaccines hinders Gram Panchayat’s plan for total vaccination

Gram Panchayat had planned to vaccinate all people, above 18 years, coming under its jurisdiction by August 15. However, the GP’s plan could not be implemented owing to shortage of supply of vaccines.

In fact, the Gram Panchayat had found its place in MyGov of Union government for best practices it adopted to fight Covid-19.

The Covid Task Force has vowed to vaccinate all the beneficiaries in Balepuni and Kairangala villages of the gram panchayat. The Gram Panchayat shares its border with Kerala as well and the risk of spread of Covid-19 is high.

Jana Shikshana Trust, the nodal NGO identified by the state government to remove suspicions and increase public trust in Covid vaccine by creating awareness on the vaccination through IEC (information, education and communication) activities, has been carrying out awareness in the Gram Panchayat .

The Gram Panchayat has 8,595 beneficiaries, who are above 18 years. Of them, 5,289 have availed the vaccines so far, of whom, about 1,000 have been administered with both doses of vaccines.

p>The remaining 3,106 beneficiaries are yet to be administered with even a single dose of vaccine.

However, the PHC in the gram panchayat receives only 150 to 200 doses of vaccines once in a week, which is not sufficient to cover the eligible beneficiaries.

In fact, Jana Shikshana Trust Director Sheena Shetty had also written to Zilla Panchayat CEO to supply enough quantity of vaccines, so that the entire eligible population in the Gram Panchayat could be fully vaccinated against the covid.

The PHC in the GP in the past had received 800 vaccines at a time. After that, the supply has been affected, said sources.

Owing to the awareness, people have voluntarily received the vaccines in the Gram Panchayat jurisdiction. When there was hesitancy, the Masjid committees too created awareness and organised two vaccination camps in the gram panchayat limits. If all are vaccinated, then it will motivate other Gram Panchayats to take up similar initiatives, Sheena Shetty told DH.

The Trust with the help of local organisations had created awareness by visiting houses and also through series of wall writings on the need for vaccination and to adhere to Covid- appropriate behaviour.

Vaccination in Dakshina Kannada

The target in Dakshina Kannada district is to vaccinate 18 lakh beneficiaries. According to the bulletin of Department of Health and Family Welfare, 13,97,439 doses of vaccines have been administered in the district as on August 21.

Of which, 10,59,317 have received the first dose and 3,38,122 have received the second jab. Among the healthcare workers, 49,986 have received the first jab and 40,045 received the second jab.

A total of 13,840 frontline workers have received the first dose of vaccine and 10,002 have received both doses. In the age group of 18 to 44 years, 4,80,032 have received the first dose and 50,642 have received both doses.