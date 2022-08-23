Dakshina Kannada suffered Rs 310 crore infrastructure loss in rains

Dakshina Kannada suffered losses worth about Rs 310 crore in infrastructure damage, caused by the heavy rains that lashed the district in July and August.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishnamurthy H K informed about the loss—which included damages to roads, bridges, Anganwadi centres, schools, and other civic structures—at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting, which was chaired by Dakshina Kannada member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel.

According to Krishnamurthy, an estimate was submitted to the state government for release of grants to begin repair work. The deputy commissioner also told at the meeting that as many as 119 houses were fully damaged in the heavy showers, and nine people died in rain-related incidents.

A PWD engineer said that an estimate of Rs 100 crore was submitted to the government for the restoration of damaged roads in the district. Eight culvers were damaged in the rains, the engineer said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar said that a total of nearly 1,200 km of rural roads, and as many as 48 bridges, were damaged across the Dakshina Kannada district. Dr Kumar told the meeting that 12 new bridges must be constructed, keeping in mind the damage suffered by the existing ones.

According to Dr Kumar, 283 school buildings were battered in the rains and about Rs 2 lakh per school was sought for their repair. He also announced that Rs 25 crore was released under the calamities fund, and that restoration work of bridges, schools and Anganwadi centres would be taken up on a priority basis.

He also said that Rs 35 lakh was released to provide connectivity to the villages where the bridges were damaged and to take up restoration works at Hariharapallathadka, Yenekallu and Sampaje.

Farmers’ e-KYC mandatory

In related news, agriculture department joint director Seetha said that 228-hectare paddy crop was damaged in the rain in the district. However, she also said that the e-KYC must be mandatorily completed by the farmers to avail monetary benefits under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

So far, the e-KYC of 75,000 farmers were completed, but there were 1.55 lakh farmers enrolled under the scheme in the district. The e-KYC will be updated in common service centres with the biometric thumb impression of the farmers, she said.

Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana

At the Disha meeting, MP Kateel announced that development projects worth Rs 60 crore were initiated in Balpa village, where Balpa Bogayyana Kere will be developed at a cost of Rs 2 crore. By February, the work on the lake will be completed, he said. All the tasks initiated should be ready for inauguration either in January or February, he added.

According to him, five houses were already constructed using donations, and were ready for inauguration.

The CEO said that a public toilet would be constructed in Balpa under the Swachh Bharat Mission. He informed those present at the meeting that land had been identified for the construction of Ambedkar Bhavana and funds were also released for it.