Dakshina Kannada tops Karnataka in II PU results

Dakshina Kannada district has topped the state in the II PUC examinations with with a total pass percentage of 88.02.

In 2020, the district had secured 90.71 per cent and had stood second position in the state.

In the 2018-19, the district stood second in the list with a pass percentage of 90.91. In the year 2017-18, it had secured 91.41 pass percentage, and 89.92 per cent in 2016-17.

Girls excel

While 89.71 per cent of the girl students have passed in the district, 79.18 per cent boys have passed. Out of 15,652 girl students appeared for the exam, 14,042 have passed. 12,390 boys out of 15,648 have passed. The results among the students who wrote the exam in Kannada medium has declined. Out of 4693 students, 3225 have passed, and the pass percentage is 68.72 per cent.

Out of 26,607 students who appeared in English medium, 23,207 have passed with a pass percentage of 87.22 per cent.

A total of 31,300 students had appeared for the exam in the district and 26,432 have passed (84.45 per cent including the repeaters and those who wrote the exam as private candidates.

Out of 29,086 fresher candidates, 25,602 have passed.

Pass percentage of freshers

Arts - 79.4 per cent

Commerce - 87.07

Science - 91.71

Urban students - 88.91

Rural students - 86.16