Dalits disrupt CM Bommai's speech in Challakere

When Bommai started his speech, a group of 30 agitators gathered at the venue and raised slogans against the government by displaying pamphlets

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Nov 22 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 23:02 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Disrupting the speech by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Jan Sankalpa Yatra in Challakere town on Tuesday evening, members of Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978 Agitation Committee staged a protest at the venue urging the government either to amend the act or permit mercy killing. 

When Bommai started his speech, a group of 30 agitators gathered at the venue and raised slogans against the government by displaying pamphlets. Embarrassed by it, BJP leaders made a futile attempt to pacify them.

They alleged that the government has failed to implement the act effectively and it has posed a threat to the land security of Dalits. Even the court is not safeguarding the objective of the act. So, Dalits are in crisis, they added.

Reacting to it, Bommai said the government would discuss the issues related to the amendment of the act in the assembly. He also asked them to have faith in the state government.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
BJP
Dalits
