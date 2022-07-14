Dam outflows raise flood alarm in Krishna, Kaveri basins

Heavy rains lashed Belagavi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts on Thursday, triggering a flood threat in Krishna, Tungabhadra basins. Incessant showers and outflows from dams have left thousands of acres flooded.

The road connectivity between Karnataka and Goa has been cut off after a bridge on Sindhanur-Hemmadaga road in Bhimgad wildlife sanctuary in Khanapur taluk went under the overflowing Alathri stream. With most of the rivers and rivulets in spate more than 30 villages on the forest fringe have been cut off from the taluk centre.

Belagavi city and parts of the district, including Khanapur and Raibag taluks, witnessed sharp spells of rain throughout the day.

The flood situation in Tungabhadra river basin remained grim with floodwater meandering through more ruins of Unesco world heritage site Hampi. On Thursday, the outflow from TB dam increased to 1.36 lakh cusec. Sugarcane fields on the banks of river at Talwarghatta have been submerged. Meanwhile, several upstream villages in Huvina Hadagali taluk have been flooded.

Acres of paddy fields have been submerged in floodwaters of Kannole, a tributary of Varada river in Sagar taluk.

Meanwhile, the movement of heavy vehicles from Gundya to Alur on Shiradi Ghat in Hassan district was banned following a landslide near Donigal on Thursday.

Kodagu district is reeling under strong cold winds for the past few days. On Thursday alone, as many as 92 electricity poles were uprooted, plunging Madikeri and many villages into darkness. With the weather department predicting heavy showers in the next 24 hours, most of the schools in the hilly district have declared holiday for Friday.

With the outflow from Krishnaraja Sagara is expected to cross 1.50 lakh cusec-mark, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama has issued flood alert in the villages downstream. The water level in KRS had touched 123.80 feet on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the Mettur dam (Stanley reservoir) in Tamil Nadu is clocking good inflow, thanks to heavy discharges from KRS and Kabini dams. On Thursday, the water level in Mettur dam reached 110.14 feet, short of a tad under 10 feet to attain FRL.

A youth was swept away in the swollen Kapila river near Hejjige bridge in Nanjangud. Abdul Rahim Pasha (23) of Neelakanta Nagar in the temple town had gone for a swim along with his friends. While two of his friends swam to safety, Pasha was washed away in the river.

Holiday has been announced on Friday for schools in Gunji and Jamboti hoblis of Belagavi district in the wake of rains in Khanapur taluk.