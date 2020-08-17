Dams in Mysuru region fill to brim

With Wayanad in Kerala and Cauvery catchment areas getting copious rain, the Kabini dam in HD Kote taluk, Mysuru district, Hemavathi dam in Gorur, Hassan district, and Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, have filled to the brim.

The Kabini dam, with a maximum level of 2,284 feet, reached 2,283.25 ft, on Monday. Kabini is always the first dam in the state, to reach the maximum level.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will offer bagina to Kabini dam on August 21. Hence, the outflow would be controlled to ensure that the dam remains full till the day, said Kabini Reservoir Assistant Executive Engineer Molagavi. More than 33.7 tmcft of water has been released into the Kapila River, with Tamil Nadu getting a major share of it.

The dam got filled last year on August 19, and the CM offered bagina on September 7. It got filled in the month of June in 2018.

With the dam nearing its maximum level, 15,000 cusecs of water was released from six crest gates into the Hemavathi river on Monday. The total capacity of the dam is 37.103 tmcft and the current water level is 36.64 tmcft. The water level of the dam on August 17 was 2,921.53 ft as against 2,922 ft. The inflow was 9,142 cusec.

Water from the Hemavathi dam irrigates 1,07,480 acres in Hassan, 2,27,920 acres in Mandya, 3,14,000 acres in Tumakuru and 5,600 acres in Mysuru districts. It also supplies drinking water to 24 taluks.