DAMU to provide taluk-wise agriculture advice to farmers

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has set up District Agro-Met Units (DAMU) at 12 Agriculture Research Centres across the state, including Mandya, to provide taluk-wise weather information to farmers.

There is no uniform weather in the district and it differs from taluk to taluk. While one region experiences heavy rains, it is scattered at other parts. While one taluk grows paddy extensively, it is ragi in another taluk. The IMD and Union Ministry of Agriculture have established DAMU at 200 places across the country, on an experimental basis, to provide taluk-wise information,.

A DAMU has been set up at the Agriculture Science Centre at VC Farm in Mandya taluk, which will provide information twice a week (Friday and Tuesday), that includes rain forecast, humidity, wind speed and also advise related to agricultural activities. It will also send messages to the mobile phones of more than 50,000 farmers.

District Agro-Met Units have also been set up in Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Ramnagar, Tumakuru, Kolar, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Haveri and Bagalkot. Weather forecast and suggestion are being provided since December last.

Speaking to DH, agriculture scientist S N Arpitha of Mandya unit said that the Grameena Krishi Mausam Seva division has been giving district-wise agriculture related information since long. “Now, the DAMU would give taluk-wise details. The percentage of rain, crop pattern, insects and pest control, vaccination to domestic animals and other advise would be given. There is good response for the initiative in Mandya,” she said.

Meghdoot App

The Union government has developed ‘Meghadoot’ App to provide weather forecast and agriculture advise to the farmers in their local language. The farmers can instal the App and get information twice a week, Arpitha said.