Dargah demolition for BRTS: Bommai promises cordial resolution

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday told the Assembly that he would meet Muslim leaders in Hubballi on Friday to discuss the demolition of the Hazrat Syed Mohammed Quadri Dargah.

He was responding to Hubli-Dharwad (East) Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad who, during Zero Hour, said the demolition of the dargah for the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) had not only hurt religious sentiments, but also created a tense situation.

Bommai said much land was acquired for the BRTS over the years, including showrooms and homes. “My own prime property of 19 guntas was acquired, for which I got Rs 5 lakh. It’d be worth Rs 5-6 crore now,” he said.

“We don’t want to hurt religious sentiments, but it is inevitable because a road has to be built and there’s a court order,” Bommai said.

“The goris of the dargah will be shifted. I know the local leaders because I come from Hubballi. I’ll meet them on Friday. The next operation will be done cordially, based on talks,” Bommai said.

Earlier, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah asked Bommai to halt the demolition of the dargah, reminding him that his father S R Bommai represented the region. “When I was CM, I had asked officials not to touch the dargah or any of the temples in the vicinity,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that the dargah is visited by people of all faiths.

But Hubli-Dharwad (West) BJP MLA Arvind Bellad said the Congress government had demolished 13 temples and one church, while leaving the dargah out.

“There’s no need to be emotional about this. Congress is raising this issue for vote-bank politics,” he said, leading to an argument with Congress members.