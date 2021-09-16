Dasara jumbos given traditional welcome at Mysuru Palace

The eight elephants participating in Dasara 2021, led by Abhimanyu, were given a traditional welcome at Mysuru Palace during the auspicious hours on Thursday.
The jumbos had reached Mysuru on September 13, from Veeranahosahalli, in Hunsur taluk, and were housed at Aranya Bhavan. After relaxing for three days, the jumbos left Aranya Bhavan on Thursday morning and walked to the Palace.
The first time participant Ashwathama, from Doddaharave camp, got slightly confused over the hustle and bustle of the city while walking towards the Palace and entered the footpath. However, the mahouts and 'kavadis' pacified and brought the jumbo back on the road.
Also Read | Gajapayana, first leg of Dasara, held in Mysuru
Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, MLAs S A Ramadass and L Nagendra, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and other dignitaries participated in the programme between 8.36 am and 9.11 am at Jayamarthanda Gate.
The jumbos are the main attraction during the Vijayadashami procession, the last leg of Dasara festivities, in Mysuru.
All arrangements, like sheds, have been made at the Palace premises for the caretakers and the jumbos. They will begin rehearsing for the Dasara procession from Friday, according to the Forest Department.
