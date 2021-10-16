Dasara party ends in murder in Mangaluru

A fun-filled party by friends celebrating the Dasara festival ended in a murder in the wee hours of Saturday in Mangaluru.

According to the police, the deceased is Dhanush (20), a resident of Pacchanadi.

Prameeth, Jayson, Karthik, Dhanush, Durgesh and Prajwal had booked a room in a lodge at Pumpwell, for partying on Friday night. There was an altercation between Jayson and Dhanush over an issue. In a fit of rage, Jayson stabbed Dhanush with a sharp-edged item that was in his possession. The grievously injured Dhanush was rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered.

