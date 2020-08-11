Daughters of Talacauvery chief priest visit landslide site

Sharada and Namita, daughters of Talacauvery Kshetra Chief Priest Narayana Achar, returned from Australia on Monday and visited Brahmagiri Hills.

Looking at the site of landslide where their house once stood, both turned emotional and shed tears remembering their missing parents.

The relatives of Narayana Achar, who are residing in Mangaluru, had informed his daughters about the incident.

Housing and Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna and Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah met the daughters of Narayana Achar and tried to console them.

Sharada and Namita became inconsolable after they saw the clothes, pooja materials and utensils recovered from the ravaged site of the landslide. Incidentally, a book titled 'Samadhi Nirnaya' has been found under the debris.

Both the daughters said that they called their parents often. During their last call, Achar had informed them about the incessant rains.

Somanna said even after three days of search operations, only the body of Achar's elder brother Anandatheetha Swamy had been recovered from the site and other four were yet to be found.

"Three excavators are on the site. Dog squad has also been deployed to trace the bodies. Currently, the operation is carried out on the site where the house is situated. Operations are also being carried out in the place where the carcasses of cattle were found.