Daughters refuse to cremate woman, MCC takes up responsibility

Neither children nor relatives were willing to perform the last rites of a woman, who died of Covid-like symptoms at Mahadeshwara Layout in Mysuru on Friday morning. Thus, a Health Inspector of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Namratha, took up the responsibility and completed the cremation, with the help of the corporator and the MCC employees.

Even after five hours of the 55-year-old woman, who was residing alone in a rented house, succumbing, nobody from her family turned up. They did not respond properly to phone calls also. Corporator K V Sridhar, sanitary supervisor Mohan and ward mestri Kannan extended support for the cremation.

The woman has two daughters, both married and residing near the Ring Road. As the woman was suffering from fever, on Thursday, the house owner had informed the MCC officials.

“We had visited her house, as part of our door-to-door campaign, to check the health of the residents on Thursday. We had given her a kit of medicines for the symptoms. On our second visit, to enquire about her health on Friday at 7 am, we found that she was dead. Then, we called her daughters and informed about the tragedy. We waited for them for nearly five hours. On our second call, at 12 noon, the phone of one daughter was switched off, while the other asked us to do the cremation. Thus, we got a MCC vehicle and cremated her at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage crematorium,” said Namratha.