Davangere again fails to get representation in Karnataka cabinet

BJP's central leadership has disappointed the people of Davangere district in general and legislators in particular again as none of the legislators was given a ministerial berth in the state cabinet headed by Basavaraj Bommai.

With this, the district failed to get representation in the cabinet for the second time as none of them was part of the Yediyurappa-led cabinet either.

Though five legislators had chanted the unity mantra and urged the BJP top brass to accord ministerial berth to one among them, their efforts failed to produce desirable results. Of the seven Assembly constituencies in the district, five are represented by BJP.

Davangere North is represented by S A Ravindranath, Channagiri by Madal Virupakshappa, Honnal by MP Renukacharya, Mayakonda by N Linganna, Jagalur by S V Ramachandrappa while Davangere South and Harihar are represented by Congress legislators Shamanur Shivashankarapa and S Ramappa respectively.

Except Ravindranath, the remaining prominent MLAs of Honnali, Jagalur and Channagiri had embraced KJP when B S Yediyurappa had quit BJP in 2013. They were considered as loyalists to Yediyurappa rather than BJP. The trio -- Renukacharya, Madal Virupakshappa and Ramachandrappa -- were also made political secretary to chief minister, head of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited respectively in the Yediyurappa-led government. But Ravindranath was not given any key post earlier.

The five-time MLA S A Raveendranath, who represents Davangere North, is the most senior among the five legislators and he was expected to be given ministerial berth for his loyalty to the party. But his exclusion has surprised the party workers