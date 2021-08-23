Davangere cop dies after his gun misfires

A 28-year old police constable attached to the District Armed Reserve Police force died following an accidental misfire of his weapon while cleaning it, here on Monday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as R Chetan, a native of Malahal village, Channagiri taluk, Davangere district. The incident took place while he was cleaning a 9MM pistol in an armory after completing firing exercises at Hunaseghatta camp. He was taken to City Central Hospital on Akka Mahadevi Road in the city where he was declared brought dead.

He had joined the police force in 2012. He is survived by his wife and son.

Davangere Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth and Eastern Range IGP S Ravi M visited the hospital and promised compensation to the family. Barricades had been set up on the road to prevent the movement of vehicles.