Davangere cop dies after his gun misfires

Davangere cop dies after his gun misfires

He was taken to City Central Hospital on Akka Mahadevi Road in the city where he was declared brought dead

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Aug 23 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 14:21 ist
R Chetan is a native of Malahal village, Channagiri taluk, Davangere district. Credit: Police Department

A 28-year old police constable attached to the District Armed Reserve Police force died following an accidental misfire of his weapon while cleaning it, here on Monday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as R Chetan, a native of Malahal village, Channagiri taluk, Davangere district. The incident took place while he was cleaning a 9MM pistol in an armory after completing firing exercises at Hunaseghatta camp. He was taken to City Central Hospital on Akka Mahadevi Road in the city where he was declared brought dead.

He had joined the police force in 2012. He is survived by his wife and son.

Davangere Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth and Eastern Range IGP S Ravi M visited the hospital and promised compensation to the family. Barricades had been set up on the road to prevent the movement of vehicles.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Davangere

Related videos

What's Brewing

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

 