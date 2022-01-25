Davangere: Elderly couple found murdered in home

Unidentified persons allegedly murdered an elderly couple at Elebetur village in the taluk on Monday night.

Gurusiddaiah (80) and Sarojamma (75), who have three daughters, all married, were alone in the house when thieves entered on Monday night and murdered them. The incident came to light when neighbours entered the house on Tuesday morning to talk to the couple. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Forensic experts and a police sniffer dog visited the spot to get evidence. Davangere Rural Police has registered a case.

