Davangere: Elderly couple found murdered in home

Unidentified persons allegedly murdered an elderly couple at Elebetur village in the taluk on Monday night.
Gurusiddaiah (80) and Sarojamma (75), who have three daughters, all married, were alone in the house when thieves entered on Monday night and murdered them. The incident came to light when neighbours entered the house on Tuesday morning to talk to the couple. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.
Forensic experts and a police sniffer dog visited the spot to get evidence. Davangere Rural Police has registered a case.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal
Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies
DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'
The misplaced concern on duties
When social media is a full-time job
What should your resume contain?
NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination
Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy