Davangere girl, who lost her battle with blood cancer, scored centum in maths in II PUC exam

Anusha B, a II PUC student of Sri Siddaganga PU College in the city, scored a centum in mathematics and managed an average of 92 marks in four other subjects. But before she could appear for the remaining one paper, she lost her battle to blood cancer.

There were mixed emotions at the college, after the result was announced, not knowing whether to celebrate her feat or mourn her loss.

Speaking to DH, Siddaganga PU Science College Director Jayanth D S said, “The untimely death of Anusha, one of the bright students of the college, is a great loss not only for the college, her family but also for the society.”

Anusha stayed at the college hostel. After writing five papers, she left for her native Talikatte in Holalkere taluk, Chitradurga district as the final paper (English subject) was put off indefinitely due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A few days later, Anusha complained of stomach ache. She was taken to Shivamogga for treatment, where she was diagnosed with blood cancer, he said.

Not willing to give up, Anusha attended online classes conducted by the college while undergoing treatment at KMC Hospital in Manipal, the Siddaganga PU college director added.

Anusha’s father Basavarajappa told DH that she used to get common cold on regular basis and was treated in the college for the same. She had complained of stomach ache when she was just eight years old. But doctor said she was fine. Since then, she had no symptoms of cancer. She had scored 604 out of 625 marks in SSLC.

She had the desire to become a doctor and was preparing for NEET exam. Her wish remained unfulfilled, said the teary-eyed father.