Davangere MLA to vaccinate people of his constituency free of cost

Davangere South Assembly Constituency MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa has made arrangements to vaccine eligible people of the constituency free of cost in their respective wards.

Speaking to media persons, on Thursday evening, former minister S S Mallikarjun, son of MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa said the country is in crisis and the Karnataka government has stated that it would vaccinate all people by December this year.

"We decided to purchase vaccine by paying Rs 4 crore and administer the vaccine to people of the constituency free of cost. We had ordered 60,000 vials of Covishield. We have received 10,000 vials."

He also made it clear that people of all political parties would be administered vaccines.

Another 50,000 vials of the Covishield vaccine are expected to arrive next week, he added.