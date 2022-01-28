Davangere police nab three inter-state thieves, recover valuables worth nearly Rs 23 lakh

Though the three school friends from Pune of Maharashtra, involved in many house theft cases in various parts of the State, were able to escape from the police till now, they were at last nabbed by the police team led by Circle Police Inspector Harihar Satish Kumar U.

The police also recovered valuables worth Rs 22.92 lakh including gold and silver ornaments, and a car from their possession.

Sagar Sankone Kole, Sanni Mahesh Kumar Taneja, and Sachin, aged between 25 and 30 years, are the arrested persons. They had been friends since class 3. They used to target isolated houses and enter them by breaking the front and back doors, and decamp with valuables including cash.

They are involved in around 10 house-break cases reported in Nippani, Sankeshwara, Khanapura, Haveri, Ranebennur, and Harihar towns of Karnataka. But, they always managed to escape from the police. At last, the Davangere police succeeded in nabbing the inter-State thieves.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, SP C B Rishyanth said, the seizure of valuables include gold ornaments worth Rs 16.84 lakh, silver ornaments worth Rs 2.16 lakh, Rs one lakh cash, an expensive Fossil watch worth Rs 7,000, and a car worth Rs 2.85 lakh.

The trio used to sell the stolen valuables in Maharashtra. Though they were caught in Maharashtra with regard to the cases registered there, they were not held here in the past.

The police team comprising Sunil B Theli, Latha V Thalekar, Majunath Kalledevaru, Yasin Ullah, Nagaraj Sunagara, Hanumantha Gopanal, Shivaraj M S, Raghavendra, Umesh Bisnal, Siddaraju S B, Siddesh H, Satish T V, Shantaraj, Akthar, Nagaraj Kumbar, Veeresh and Maruthi were part of the investigation team.

Additional SP Ramagonda Basaragi, Assistant SP Kannika Sikriwal DySPs Basavaraj B S, and Rudresh guided the team.

