Davangere University seeks admission for five job oriented courses

Davangere University emerged as the only government university in the state to seek admission for five skill-based education programme under the National Skill Qualification Framework.

The courses offered are -Diploma in Digital art, Bachelor of Vocational & Information Technology, PG diploma in clinical dietetics, and applied nutrition and PG diploma in digital media.

University College of Visual Arts in Davangere, Karnataka's oldest fine arts college, will offer a one-year Diploma course in Digital art and those who have passed a two-year pre-university course are eligible to seek admission. Department of Studies in Management, Davangere University will offer a three-year course in Bachelor of Vocational course in Retail Management and Information technology, and passing in PUC is mandatory.

Department of Studies in Biochemistry will offer a one-year PG diploma in clinical dietetics and applied nutrition and applicants must have completed B.Sc in life sciences, Department of Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication will offer a one-year PG diploma in digital media and a degree is the minimum qualification required to seek admission and Computer Science department is offering a two-year course in Master of Vocational course in Cybersecurity and degree is the eligible criteria for admission.

Except for Diploma in Digital art, the remaining four courses are offered in Davangere university's Shivagangotri campus at Tholahunase near Davangere. The last date for admission is November 21.

Speaking to DH, Davangere University Science Dean V Kumar who is also the coordinator of vocational courses said the major objective of these courses is to make youths employable, and also encourage them to take up self-employment. The syllabus of these courses has been prepared in a manner that 60% of it deals with practical training. The University Grants Commission will fund these courses for up to five years.

Initially, it would provide grants ranging from Rs 25 to Rs 40 lakh to run the course. Later, it would provide a fixed grant to each course depending on the number of students. The university will appoint teachers to run the course if necessary. On successful completion of these courses up to five years, the university can seek grants to run the course permanently.

He said the university has to provide details of students, the progress of the course, and where they are employed to the commission every year without fail. The minimum intake for each course is 15 and a maximum of 60.