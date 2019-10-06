Dawn-to-dusk cultural programmes in Mysuru

A series of cultural programmes will be held from dawn to dusk as part of birth centenary of the 25th and last ruler of the erstwhile Mysuru state Jayachamaraja (JC) Wadiyar in front of Mysuru Palace on Sunday.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna will inaugurate the programme and MLA S A Ramdas will preside over the inaugural ceremony at 6 am. The event will begin with an invocation by Reka Venkatesh between 6 am and 6.10 am. Kodiyala Krishnamurthy and team will perform Nadaswara between 6.15 am and 6.45 am.

Bhimashankar Bidanur and team will perform tabla from 6.55 am to 7.25 am. Harish Pandava and team will stage a saxophone concert between 8.15 am and 8.45 am and Kripa Padke and team will perform dance between 8.55 am and 9.25 am.

Vadyagosti

Vadyagosti will be performed by Yashaswi and team of Tumakuru between 9.35 am and 10.05 am.

Sheela Sridhar and team will present a dance-drama between 10.15 am and 10.45 am.

Koviladi R Kala and team will present a concert between 10.55 am and 11.25 am, Tulasi Ramachandra and team will present a dance between 11.35 am and 12.05 pm.

H K Narasimhamurthy and team will present Vaadya between 12.15 pm and 12.45 pm. Smitha Srikirana and team will perform flute between 12.55 pm and 1.25 pm.

Ramya of Nataraja Natya School and team will present dance between 1.35 pm and 2.05 pm. B Ravishankar of Tumakuru and team will perform ‘Talavadya’ between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm.

The students of Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University will perform dance drama between 2.55 pm and 3.25 pm.

Veena concert

R K Padhmanabha and team will perform ‘Veena’ between 3.35 pm and 4.05 pm.

From 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm, D V Prahalada Rao and team will perform Nada-Veda and the students of Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre will perform between 4.55 pm and 5.25 pm.

Ballari Raghavendra and team will perform between 5.35 pm and 6.05 pm.

Sunitha Chandrakumar will perform between 6.10 pm and 6.30 pm.