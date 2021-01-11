Day 50: Farmers intensify protests, block entrances of paint factory

The farmers' protest against Asian Paints Company, seeking jobs for the land losers, entered the 50th Day on Monday.

As the assurance given by the district administration, to resolve the issue failed, the farmers blocked two entrance points of the factory and intensified the protest, at Immavu Industrial Area, Nanjangud taluk.

The protesters, who decided to block the entrances around 5 am, on Monday, dumped soil in front of both the gates, fenced it with thorns and even tied cattle. Thus, the employees who attended to work on night shift and lorry drivers were caught unawares inside the factory. The employees on first shift were also not able to attend to work. The protesters distributed food to the employees inside the factory.

Farmer leader Hosakote Basavaraju said that they have been staging peaceful protests since the last 50 days, seeking jobs for 53 members of the families, which provided land for setting up the factory. The government is least bothered. It should clearly announce its stand on the issue. The protests would continue till the farmers are given jobs, he said.

Activist Pa Mallesh said, "The deputy commissioner has failed to resolve the issue, as per the assurance. The government has not taken the issue seriously. Despite 50 days of protest, District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar has not visited the spot."