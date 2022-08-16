A day after clashes, Savarkar posters torn in Tumakuru

Day after clashes in Shivamogga, Savarkar posters torn in Tumakuru

Meanwhile, the Mahanagara Palike staff removed all the posters and flexes put up three days back

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Aug 16 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 23:16 ist

A day after a group clash over flexes in Shivamogga, a group of people on Monday night damaged posters of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar tied to high mast light poles on Ashoka Road, BH Road and at several places across the city.

City MLA G B Jyotiganesh had put up posters of freedom fighters, including V D Savarkar, as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, across the city. Only the posters with Savarkar's picture were torn.

Meanwhile, the Mahanagara Palike staff removed all the posters and flexes put up three days back.

A case has been registered in this connection. The police have launched an operation to nab the culprits, SP Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad told DH.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a protest in the city on Tuesday demanding action against those damaging the posters with Savarkar pictures.

