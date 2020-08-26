Day-long digital events to mark 105th jayanti of Suttur Mutt seer

Suttur Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt (Suttur Mutt) has organised a day-long digital and virtual events, attended by dignitaries like Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of the 23rd seer Shivaratri Rajendra Swami, on August 29.

Addressing a media conference here, on Wednesday, secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha S P Manjunath said, “The celebration has taken the digital and virtual format, due to the Covid-19 crisis. The event will start with puja to the ‘gadduge’ (memorial) of Shivaratri Rajendra Swami and Mantra Maharshi at 9 am at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk. At 9.15 am, floral tributes will be paid to the statue of the seer at the Mysuru branch, by seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami.”

“The Union Minister will join the session at 10.30 am for inauguration. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda will preside over, while Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will release animation films ‘Suttur Srimutt - Guru Parampare’ in Kannada and ‘The Heritage of Sri Suttur Mutt’ in English,” he said.

He said, “Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah will release Telugu translated book ‘Kayaka Thapaswi Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Swamigaru’, Tamil translated book ‘Bhakthi Bhandari Basaweswararin Vasanangal’ and ‘Neeti Samrajya Shathaka’. Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan will release souvenir ‘Prasada’, while District i\In-charge Minister S T Somasekhar will handover prizes and scholarships of students to heads of institutions and their divisions. They will be re-distributed among students later, in the wake of the Covid crisis,” he said.

Executive secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C G Betsurmath said, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will inaugurate a session on ‘Covid-19, Challenges and Confidence Management’ at 4 pm.

“Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade, Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar, chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty and actor Darshan will participate. Pro-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research B Suresh will be the moderator. The animated films will be streamed at 6 pm (Kannada) and 7 pm (English),” he said.

Abdul Kareem of Shoonyeka Solutions, makers of the animation films, said, “Students can participate in a quiz, immediately after the screening and win cash prizes. They can register on www.jssonline.org or www.rajendraswamiji.in.”

Director for college education of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Morabad Mallikarjun said, “The celebrations of the birth anniversary will be held online in all institutions up to September end. The tradition of felicitating retired employees of the institutions, during the jayanti celebrations, has been postponed due to the Covid crisis.”

Participants can join on https://www.facebook.com/JSSMVP/, https://www.youtube.com/c/JSSMahavidyapeethaonline or on www.jssonline.org.