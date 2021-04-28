Day One: Police strive to implement Covid curfew in Mysuru region

The police personnel strived hard to implement the Covid Curfew in the Mysuru region, including Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, that were abuzz with activities for over four hours, beyond the 6 am to 10 am relaxation.

Except on the main roads, the curfew rules were not followed in full. Even on some main roads, like Dr Rajkumar Road in Mysuru, private vehicles plied at will. Autorickshaws were available every few metres. Most of the scooters and motorbikes ferried over three riders. While a few autos ferried up to 10 passengers. However, KSRTC buses have been suspended till May 12.

On the same Dr Rajumar Road, a milk booth was half open. Besides, a couple of tea shops were open from the backdoor. At least two dentist clinics, one beauty parlour, one interior designer, one vegetable and fruit shop and one photo studio were open on the road. A fruit stall was open at Triveni Circle, off the same Dr Rajkumar Road.

The police swung into action by 9.30 am, asking the vendors and shopkeepers to shut down. They were also reprimanding those who were not wearing masks and not following social distancing. However, the cities and towns went into holiday mood, with most of the people staying indoors.

Barricades were erected at main junctions, preventing vehicular movement. Vehicle riders avoided such blockades. At a few vantage points, the police personnel were checking the identity cards of those moving on vehicles. Some of them were given warnings.

However, hospitals, pharmacies and medical services were functioning. Though the government had given permission for liquor outlets to open from 6 am to 10 am, there was not much crowd on Wednesday. There was rush to buy liquor on Tuesday evening. Wine shop owners hope that the customers will return on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Chandragupta made rounds of the city. He instructed to the personnel not to allow any unnecessary movement and check identity cards to ensure that the reason is genuine.

Most of the production industries function on skeletal staff, while construction activities were normal.