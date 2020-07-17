DC Annies Kanmani Joy directs officials to allocate sites to flood victims

DC directs officials to allocate sites to flood victims

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy visits the rehabilitation site in Arekadu village, on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has issued orders to allocate sites in Arekadu village, to the people dwelling on the river banks who lost their houses owing to floods.

The district administration had cleared the encroachment of land in Arekadu village which was earmarked for the houses meant for flood victims in Nelyahudikeri limits. But, there were confusions regarding the road which passes through private land.

Following the same, the deputy commissioner visited the site and summoning the officials, held a talk with the authorities of Tata company on Thursday and resolved the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, she said there was a minor issue regarding the road that connects to the rehabilitation site.

"The marking of the site will be done in the next 15 days. The ACF has given permission to fell the trees on the site. After felling of trees is complete, the rest of the works will be carried out by Taluk Panchayat executive officer," she added.

ZP member Sunitha Manjunath, Taluk Panchayat member Shuhad, local Gram Panchayat former vice president Safiya, district assistant commissioner Javaregowda, Somwarpet tahsildar Govindaraju, Horata Samiti leader P R Bharat, Tata company general manager M B Ganapathy, legal manager Vijay Karnad and deputy general manager K P Appaiah were present.

