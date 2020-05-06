DC directs Covid tests for Koodagalli residents

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Melkote (Mandya dist),
  • May 06 2020, 21:58 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 22:03 ist
Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh at B Koodagalli, in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday.

Melkote (Mandya dist), DHNS: Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh, who visited B Koodagalli near here on Wednesday, directed the officials to conduct Covid-19 tests to every resident of the village from Thursday.

The DC said, as a precautionary measure, a testing booth should be opened in the village and all of them should be tested for the virus. This would clear the anxiety among the residents. The officials should trace each and every person, who had come in contact with those who participated in the funeral of the Mumbai-returned man, he stressed.

The personnel at the check-post should be alert and not allow anyone from Mumbai to enter the district via KR Pet. In case any migrant is from Maharashtra, they should be directly sent to the quarantine facility. The same procedure should be followed to other inter-state passengers, he said.

Around 7-km area, including villages under Melkote hobli, is declared as buffer zone, and the residents should follow lockdown norms, he said.

When the residents complained about the non-availability of vegetables and essential items, the DC directed the officials to open a vegetable shop in the vicinity and supply essential items.

Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Shylaja, Tahsildar Pramod Patil, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Mahesh and Taluk Health Officer Dr Arvind were present.

