DC promotes community participation to check spread of Covid-19

In an effort to promote community participation, to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mysuru district administration has devised a plan to honour the best performing Covid Task Force committee, in both urban and rural areas.

In order to encourage the task forces, constituted to manage the Covid situation, the district administration will present prizes to the top performers, in association with corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from corporates and industries.

The district administration has formed Task Force Committees at the ward-level and booth-level for Covid management under all grama panchayats, town panchayats, municipalities, and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, “The prizes have been constituted in three categories:-Covid-Free Gram Panchayat, Covid-Free Ward and Best Covid Mitra Kayaka award. The awards will be conferred on the committees, which manages Covid-19 effectively. Cash prize for the committees, awards and certificates will be issued to the members.”

At present, door-to-door Covid survey is under progress across the district. Awards will be conferred on the committees, which will ensure zero cases for a period of 21 days, till June 25. The awards will be presented on July 1, on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day.

Three best GPs in each taluk will be conferred with Covid-Free GP award. Similarly, three wards under each TP, CMC and TMC will be presented the ‘Covid Free Ward’ award. Likewise, three wards under the MCC will be awarded.

In addition, three best Primary Health Care Centres in the city and in each taluk will be presented ‘Best Covid Mitra Kayaka’ award. While Rs 1 lakh each will be given to three wards under the MCC limits to take up development works, Rs 25,000 will be given to the best wards under GPs, TPs, municipalities and also to PHCs.