DC’s negligence claimed lives in Chamarajanagar, charges MLC

JD(S) MLC Marithibbegowda on Monday alleged that Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri is responsible for the death of 24 people in Chamarajanagar, due to shortage of oxygen.

The MLC said that the government must suspend the DC and conduct a judicial inquiry.

“Sindhuri had denied oxygen cylinders to Chamarajanagar on May 2 and the matter came to my notice at 11 am. Soon, I approached Karnataka Covid-19 Nodal officers Gunjan Krishna and Nischith. I explained the situation in Chamarajanagar and asked them to direct the DC to send Oxygen to Chamarajanagar. But, the officers claimed that the DC did not consider their direction. Even Chamarajanagar In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar expressed displeasure against Sindhuri,” he said.