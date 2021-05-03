DC’s negligence claimed lives in Chamarajanagar, charges MLC

JD(S) MLC Marithibbegowda on Monday alleged that Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri is responsible for the death of 24 people in Chamarajanagar, due to shortage of oxygen.
The MLC said that the government must suspend the DC and conduct a judicial inquiry.
“Sindhuri had denied oxygen cylinders to Chamarajanagar on May 2 and the matter came to my notice at 11 am. Soon, I approached Karnataka Covid-19 Nodal officers Gunjan Krishna and Nischith. I explained the situation in Chamarajanagar and asked them to direct the DC to send Oxygen to Chamarajanagar. But, the officers claimed that the DC did not consider their direction. Even Chamarajanagar In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar expressed displeasure against Sindhuri,” he said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP
Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win
Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive
BJP hits a six in Puducherry, helps NDA ride to power
Kerala Assembly polls: A mixed bag for Mollywood
Is America a racist country?
Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band
India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength