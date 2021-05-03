'DC’s negligence claimed lives in Chamarajanagar'

DC’s negligence claimed lives in Chamarajanagar, charges MLC

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 03 2021, 22:01 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 22:06 ist
MLC Marithibbegowda

JD(S) MLC Marithibbegowda on Monday alleged that Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri is responsible for the death of 24 people in Chamarajanagar, due to shortage of oxygen. 

The MLC said that the government must suspend the DC and conduct a judicial inquiry. 

“Sindhuri had denied oxygen cylinders to Chamarajanagar on May 2 and the matter came to my notice at 11 am. Soon, I approached Karnataka Covid-19 Nodal officers Gunjan Krishna and Nischith. I explained the situation in Chamarajanagar and asked them to direct the DC to send Oxygen to Chamarajanagar. But, the officers claimed that the DC did not consider their direction. Even Chamarajanagar In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar expressed displeasure against Sindhuri,” he said. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MLC Marithibbegowda
Chamarajanagar
COVID
deaths

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

BJP hits a six in Puducherry, helps NDA ride to power

BJP hits a six in Puducherry, helps NDA ride to power

Kerala Assembly polls: A mixed bag for Mollywood

Kerala Assembly polls: A mixed bag for Mollywood

Is America a racist country?

Is America a racist country?

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

 