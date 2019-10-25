DC’s new office complex yet to become functional

Even after 17 months of inauguration, the new office of the Deputy Commissioner on the premises of German Press on Mysuru-Bannur Road is yet to be fully functional.

The new complex, which mirrors the architecture of Lalitha Mahal Palace, was inaugurated by then chief minister Siddaramaiah, on March 10, 2018. Except four offices – District Urban Development Cell (DUDC), office of the Deputy Director of Land Records (DDLR), Food and Civil Supplies and District Statistical Office – other offices are yet to be shifted from the old DC’s Office.

The works on basement, ground, first and second floor was completed in the first phase. Eleven offices, out of 28, were ready to occupy within a few days of inauguration.

Rajendra Kumar, a resident of Siddarthanagar said, “The building has been left unused for months. What was the need for a new building if it was not required. Lack of maintenance at the new complex is creating problem to the people. The officials should make use of the new structure.”

4.25 acres of land

The new building is being constructed on 4.25 acres of land and the built area is 22,000 sq ft. The building has two auditoriums and two meeting halls. The first phase works, which was taken up at a cost of Rs 59 crore has been completed before inauguration. The parking facility has been provided at the basement where 170 light motor vehicles can be parked.

While two departments can be accommodated in the ground floor, office of the Deputy Commissioner and DC’s Court will be on the first floor. Similarly, eight offices can be accommodated on the second floor. The new building has separate toilets for men and women and a ramp for the physically challenged.

However, the PWD authorities claimed that the works have been completed and the district administration has to take a decision on shifting to the new premises. The new structure is complete with all basic facilities. Three elevators will be functional. While one is for the public use, the other two will be used by the officials and employees.

According to an officer, the delay in shifting was due to elections, Dasara and minor changes in the office set-up. “We will be shifting to the new premises soon,” he said.