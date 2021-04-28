DC seeks report on Somanatha temple rules violation

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V directed Assistant Commissioner (AC) to submit a report on the violations committed by Somanatha temple management committee at Someshwara near Ullal.

The committee members were accused of organising Brahmarathotsava-Rathotsava without taking prior permission from the district administration and bursting firecrackers grandiosely, thereby violating the guidelines at Somanatha Temple on Monday night.

A large number of people had gathered for the celebrations held on account of Temple’s Brahmakalashotsava. Already, a case was booked under Epidemic Diseases Act against the temple committee. The AC has been directed to submit the report to the police. The DC said all the 500 temples across DK district were asked to conduct rituals without the devotees. Even after serving notice twice, the Somanatha Temple committee members had gone ahead inviting a huge gathering. The officials have been directed to look into sections under the Habitual Offenders Act as well.

“Actions will be initiated after discussing with the City Police Commissioner. The police will decide on the charge sheet and under what sections cases to be booked. If there were any loopholes on the part of executive officer of the temple, then disciplinary action will be initiated against him as well. The report from EO of the Temple is also sought,” the DC added.