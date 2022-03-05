DC should order probe into hijab row: U T Khader

DC should order high level probe into hijab controversy: U T Khader

The administration and police should take action against those who instill fear among the people, he said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 05 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 14:22 ist
U T Khader. Credit: DH File Photo

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and Mangalore MLA U T Khader has urged Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to conduct a high-level probe into the hijab controversy which led to confrontation among the students, at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru on Friday.

The probe should bring out the truth on who is provoking the students. College principal should initiate action against those students who allegedly confronted girl students wearing hijab at the college. Students should attend college to pursue their studies and not engage in any conflict. Any issues pertaining to the rules and regulations should be discussed and decided by the College principal and management and not by students, he said.

Why did the district administration remain silent when students entered into confrontation over the hijab controversy in the college? he sought to know. “We want the students to maintain harmony in the college/school campuses,” he said.

The district administration and police should take strict action against those who instill fear and hate among the people, he said.

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party alleged that the centre failed in evacuating the stranded students in Ukraine. The government completely failed in its diplomacy and external affairs policy.

He urged the state government to return the academic fees paid by Naveen Naveen , the MBBS student from Haveri, who was killed during Russian shelling at Kharkiv in the war-hit Ukraine.

Holiday declared

Following the hijab controversy that erupted at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru, holiday has been declared for the students from Saturday.

College Principal Rajashekar Hebbar told DH that online classes will be conducted for the students for the time being. Even the ongoing internal exams too have been postponed on the advice of the Deputy Commissioner.

U T Khader
Karnataka
Hijab
Hijab row

