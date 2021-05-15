DC tests negative, all her family members contract virus

The family members of Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, including her husband, have tested positive for Covid-19. However, the DC herself has tested negative.

The officials said that the deputy commissioner follows all Covid protocols and guidelines strictly, all the time. “Thus, she is safe, despite her frequent visits to high risk places, including Covid Hospitals and Covid Care Centres. She is leading the combat against the pandemic, from the front. But, she is always vigilant. She takes all possible precautionary and safety measures,” the officials said.

“It has to be recalled that on January 12, during a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee of the Legislature, its Chairman MLA Sa Ra Mahesh had asked her to remove the mask and speak, as she was not audible. However, she had said, ‘We are not supposed to remove the mask in the wake of the Covid protocols’,” officials said.

In a communication to media persons, the DC has stated that all her close contacts, including parents, husband and in-laws, are positive. They all are under home isolation. Even though the DC has tested negative, she is on medication, Doxy and Ivermectin, since May 11.

“The first five days are very critical in Covid management and one should not neglect either the symptoms or if a person is a primary or secondary contact of an infected person,” she said.