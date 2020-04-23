DCC bank disburses Rs 42 crore loans

Tumakuru District Cooperative Bank (DCC bank) has approved Rs 10.43 crore fresh loans to 2,866 farmers in the district said DCC Bank director Singadahalli Rajkumar.

As of March 2020-end, DCC Bank has disbursed Rs 42.2 crore fresh loans and top-up loans to 12,135 people at zero percent interest. It has become the number one bank in the district to do so.

NEFT transfers have been made to 22,000 farmers' accounts in Chikkanayakanahalli, Huliyar, Handanakere branches. Cash disbursements are also being made at DCC bank branches to farmers by following the social distancing norms.