Death toll crosses 100-mark in Hassan, 165 positive

With seven more deaths, the total deaths have crossed the 100-mark in Hassan district.

The district recorded 165 positive cases. With this, the total positive cases have increased to 3,459. The total deaths is 101.

While 68 patients were discharged on the day, 41 patients are being treated at the intensive care unit.

Seven deaths

The seven deaths included, a 45-year-old woman aged and a 61-year-old man of Arkalgud taluk, two men aged 62 and 70 from Channarayapatna, a 55-year-old man from Arsikere, a 59-year-old man from Holenarasipur and a 49-year-old man from Chikkamagaluru.

1,316 have recovered

In all, 1,316 have recovered and discharged after recovery.

There are 2,042 active cases, who are being treated at the Covid hospital in Hassan, taluk hospitals and Covid care centres.

Out of 165, 25 are from Arsikere, seven from Channarayapatna, four from Alur, 85 from Hassan, nine from Holenarasipur, five from Arkalgud, 25 from Belur and five from Sakleshpur.