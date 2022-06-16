Death toll in Raichur water tragedy rises to 7

The toll in the drinking water contamination tragedy went up to seven with one more death being reported very late.
Shameem Begum (48), a resident of ward 14, was hospitalised following vomiting. She passed away on May 30. However, the incident did not come to light immediately. It came to light based on a medical report that the media accessed on Thursday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube