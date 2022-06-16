Death toll in Raichur water tragedy rises to 7

DHNS
DHNS, Raichur,
  • Jun 16 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 01:44 ist

The toll in the drinking water contamination tragedy went up to seven with one more death being reported very late.

Shameem Begum (48), a resident of ward 14, was hospitalised following vomiting. She passed away on May 30. However, the incident did not come to light immediately. It came to light based on a medical report that the media accessed on Thursday.

Karnataka News
India News
Raichur
Death

