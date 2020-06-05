Decision on online classes today: edu minister

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that an order on conducting online classes for schoolchildren would be issued on Saturday.

Addressing media persons here, on Friday, the minister said, “The parents have given mixed opinion on online education system. They have opposed online classes for small children and were also against reopening schools until the Covid crisis comes under control.”

Suresh Kumar said, “We had sought the opinion of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) director on the impact of online education

on small children. He has given a comprehensive explanation.”

“According to the suggestions, it is not good to conduct online classes for children up to six years, as it would have an impact on their mind. Taking all these into consideration, an order will be issued on Saturday, on the do’s and don’ts of conducting online classes,” he added.

The minister clarified that the government has not yet taken a decision on reopening of schools.

As per the Union government’s directions, we are collecting the opinion of parents. The schools across the state would conduct a parents’ meeting on June 10, 11 and 12. We will collect their opinion and decide the future course of action, he said.